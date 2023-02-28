Navient Co. (NAVI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on March 17th

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.

Navient has a dividend payout ratio of 20.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Navient to earn $3.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $18.02 on Tuesday. Navient has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50, a current ratio of 11.42 and a quick ratio of 12.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.54.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.06). Navient had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.74 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Navient will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 11,351 shares of Navient stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $217,598.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,081 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,442.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John M. Kane sold 17,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $281,619.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 607,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,056,937.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 11,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $217,598.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,442.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Navient by 87.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Navient by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navient during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,749 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Navient from $14.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Navient from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Navient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

