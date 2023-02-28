Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM) Short Interest Up 705.6% in February

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 705.6% from the January 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of JSM traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.57. 27,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,114. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average of $19.74. Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $24.74.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th.

