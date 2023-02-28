Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) Earns “Buy” Rating from EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Nemaura Medical from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday.

Nemaura Medical Stock Performance

NMRD opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1.95. Nemaura Medical has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $4.58. The company has a market cap of $22.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of -0.05.

Nemaura Medical Company Profile

Nemaura Medical, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of medical device research. It manufactures and commercializes glucose monitoring system, named sugarBEAT. The sugarBEAT consists of a disposable adhesive skin-patch connected to a rechargeable wireless transmitter that displays glucose readings at regular five minute intervals with the use of a mobile app.

