Nervos Network Price Hits $0.0055 on Exchanges (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 28th. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $217.68 million and $21.08 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,506.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.69 or 0.00407070 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00014203 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00089988 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $151.44 or 0.00644222 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.23 or 0.00566776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00176938 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 40,349,909,220 coins and its circulating supply is 39,825,819,359 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.