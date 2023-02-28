New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,125,743 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 1,521,195 shares.The stock last traded at $34.58 and had previously closed at $38.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFE. Evercore ISI increased their price target on New Fortress Energy to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

New Fortress Energy Stock Down 14.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.547 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is currently 255.64%.

In other New Fortress Energy news, Director Katherine Wanner bought 3,370 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.79 per share, for a total transaction of $140,832.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,451,812.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Energy Transition Holdings Llc sold 6,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $314,364,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,559,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,506,583.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine Wanner acquired 3,370 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.79 per share, with a total value of $140,832.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,451,812.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 287.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,509,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,145 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,106,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,779,000 after buying an additional 1,426,841 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,372,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,412,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

About New Fortress Energy

(Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.