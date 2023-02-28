NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.70-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NewtekOne also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.80-$3.20 EPS.
Shares of NewtekOne stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,046. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. NewtekOne has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $474.43 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.25.
Several equities analysts have commented on NEWT shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NewtekOne in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of NewtekOne from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.50.
NewtekOne, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company engaged in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.
