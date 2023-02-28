NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.80-$3.20 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NewtekOne also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.70-$2.00 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEWT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of NewtekOne from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NewtekOne in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of NEWT traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.27. The stock had a trading volume of 101,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,046. The company has a market cap of $474.43 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.25. NewtekOne has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average of $18.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in NewtekOne by 1,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in NewtekOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in NewtekOne by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of NewtekOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewtekOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 14.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewtekOne, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company engaged in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

