Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 74.7% from the January 31st total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Nexans Price Performance

NXPRF remained flat at $99.90 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.37. Nexans has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $101.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on NXPRF. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Nexans from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Nexans from €93.00 ($98.94) to €88.00 ($93.62) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Nexans from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.67.

About Nexans

Nexans SA engages in the electrification of the planet and is committed to electrify the future. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Generation & Transmission, Distribution, Usages, Industry & Projects, and Telecom & Data. The company was founded on January 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

