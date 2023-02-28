NEXTDC (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

NEXTDC (OTCMKTS:NXDCF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NEXTDC from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th.

Get NEXTDC alerts:

NEXTDC Stock Performance

NEXTDC stock remained flat at $7.03 during midday trading on Tuesday. NEXTDC has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.50.

NEXTDC Company Profile

NEXTDC Limited, a technology company, provides data center outsourcing solutions, connectivity services, and infrastructure management software in Australia. The company offers connectivity solutions, such as interconnection and intercapital services, data centre interconnect, and cross connect; data center-as-a-service solutions; cloud solutions; and industry solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NEXTDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXTDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.