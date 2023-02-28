Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) Shares Down 2.3%

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. 69,167 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 81,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Nighthawk Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.37.

Insider Transactions at Nighthawk Gold

In related news, Senior Officer Michael George Leskovec purchased 145,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.34 per share, with a total value of C$49,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 376,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$127,874. In other news, Senior Officer Michael George Leskovec purchased 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 376,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$127,874. Also, insider Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$71,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,234,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,859,778.28. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 742,000 shares of company stock valued at $275,320. Insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

About Nighthawk Gold

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

