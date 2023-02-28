Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Given New $5.50 Price Target at B. Riley

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at B. Riley from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Nordic American Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordic American Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Nordic American Tankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NAT opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. Nordic American Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $822.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 0.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.48 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 34.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

