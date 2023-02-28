Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $4.25, but opened at $4.44. Nordic American Tankers shares last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 1,118,838 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.82%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -86.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $839.62 million, a P/E ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.16.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 34.90%. The business had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nordic American Tankers

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 14,048 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 25.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 606,947 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 122,381 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 26.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 128,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 26,995 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 11.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 257,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 25,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,897,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,082,000 after buying an additional 366,761 shares during the last quarter. 40.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

