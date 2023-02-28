North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 2nd

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOAGet Rating) (NYSE:NOA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, April 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

North American Construction Group stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$22.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,699. The company has a market cap of C$596.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.15. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of C$12.65 and a 1-year high of C$22.98.

In related news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.02, for a total value of C$180,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,247,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$40,492,201.40. Company insiders own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NOA shares. Pi Financial upped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities lowered North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, ATB Capital raised North American Construction Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.81.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

