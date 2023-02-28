North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, April 7th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

North American Construction Group has increased its dividend by an average of 40.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. North American Construction Group has a payout ratio of 18.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect North American Construction Group to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

Shares of NOA opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $474.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.77. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $17.05.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NOA shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on North American Construction Group to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 121.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in North American Construction Group by 14.3% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. 57.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

