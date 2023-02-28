North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, April 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

North American Construction Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NOA stock opened at C$22.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.43. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of C$12.65 and a twelve month high of C$22.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$597.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.15.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.02, for a total transaction of C$180,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,247,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$40,492,201.40. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

North American Construction Group Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently commented on NOA shares. ATB Capital upgraded North American Construction Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities cut North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Pi Financial increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, North American Construction Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$26.81.

(Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.