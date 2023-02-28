Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) Short Interest Down 69.2% in February

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 69.2% from the January 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 290,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV Stock Performance

NSTD stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,702. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96. Northern Star Investment Corp. IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38.

Get Northern Star Investment Corp. IV alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Star Investment Corp. IV

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,881,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the second quarter worth approximately $7,840,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 1,906.3% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 485,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after buying an additional 461,715 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,199,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 22,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 226,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Star Investment Corp. IV

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.