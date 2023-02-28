Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of approx $0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.70-$0.70 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.04.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 11.7 %

Shares of NCLH traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.57. The company had a trading volume of 23,890,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,599,478. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.51. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $23.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 9,335 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,242,000 after purchasing an additional 882,556 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth $1,515,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

