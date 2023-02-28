NSUR COIN (NSUR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $98.60 Million

NSUR COIN (NSUR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 27th. NSUR COIN has a total market cap of $98.60 million and approximately $21,931.73 worth of NSUR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NSUR COIN has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. One NSUR COIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.39 or 0.00420505 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,650.96 or 0.28424790 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About NSUR COIN

NSUR COIN’s genesis date was October 14th, 2021. NSUR COIN’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens. NSUR COIN’s official Twitter account is @nsurcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NSUR COIN’s official message board is blog.nsurcoin.com. The Reddit community for NSUR COIN is https://reddit.com/r/nsurcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NSUR COIN’s official website is nsurcoin.com.

Buying and Selling NSUR COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “NSUR is designed to be a high-utility, rewarding platform that protects token holders from loss of value via our Value Protection Program. Its focus is on health and wellness, and initially, it wants to act as a bridge between merchants who sell health and wellness goods and services (think telemedicine, insurance, supplements, prescriptions, etc.) and users who need these items, no matter where they are in the world.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NSUR COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NSUR COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NSUR COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

