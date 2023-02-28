Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 369,324 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,799 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,528,309 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,850,000 after acquiring an additional 286,771 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 921,873 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,799,000 after buying an additional 19,286 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 858,910 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,670,000 after buying an additional 149,124 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 842,264 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after buying an additional 49,433 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 783,921 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 56,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE NUV opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.74.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

