NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on NV5 Global from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

NV5 Global stock opened at $106.60 on Friday. NV5 Global has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $154.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 6,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.75, for a total transaction of $982,153.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,696 shares in the company, valued at $10,091,212. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total value of $1,282,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,076,369.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 6,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.75, for a total transaction of $982,153.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,091,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,978 shares of company stock worth $3,586,954. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in NV5 Global by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in NV5 Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $873,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 4th quarter worth $349,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,047,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

