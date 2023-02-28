NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Increased by Bank OZK

Bank OZK grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,879 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 271.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 396.8% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,403,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.68.

NVIDIA stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $233.99. 10,582,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,937,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.64 billion, a PE ratio of 134.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $289.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

