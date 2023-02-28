NWF Group’s (NWF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

NWF Group (LON:NWF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

NWF Group Stock Up 2.6 %

LON NWF opened at GBX 257.55 ($3.11) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 238.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 248.94. NWF Group has a 12 month low of GBX 188 ($2.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 288 ($3.48). The company has a market capitalization of £127.26 million, a P/E ratio of 696.08 and a beta of 0.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rob Andrew sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 232 ($2.80), for a total value of £27,840 ($33,594.79). Insiders own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

NWF Group Company Profile

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 25 depots.

Featured Articles

