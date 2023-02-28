Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on Okta in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set an underperform rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Okta in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Okta from $98.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Okta from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.11.

Okta Stock Performance

OKTA stock opened at $71.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.03. Okta has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $188.90.

Insider Transactions at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $481.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.62 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Okta will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $168,794.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,298 shares in the company, valued at $4,536,558.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $168,794.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,298 shares in the company, valued at $4,536,558.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $254,203.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,005.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,950 shares of company stock worth $805,573 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter worth $1,574,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lifted its stake in Okta by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 47,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Okta by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 102,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 24,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter worth $432,000. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

See Also

