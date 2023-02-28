Okta’s (OKTA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on OKTA. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Okta to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wedbush started coverage on Okta in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Okta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.11.

Okta Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of OKTA opened at $71.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Okta has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $188.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.77.

Insider Activity

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.25. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. The firm had revenue of $481.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.62 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Okta will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $168,794.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,536,558.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $178,164.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,807.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $168,794.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,298 shares in the company, valued at $4,536,558.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,950 shares of company stock worth $805,573. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Okta

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at $518,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Okta by 768.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,680 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Okta by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 108,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,840,000 after purchasing an additional 46,455 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Okta by 405.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 51,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its position in Okta by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 62,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 27,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Articles

