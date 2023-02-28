OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Short Interest Update

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 69.5% from the January 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OMRON stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in OMRON were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OMRON stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,102. OMRON has a 52 week low of $44.35 and a 52 week high of $70.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.95.

OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others.

