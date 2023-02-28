ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Shares Down 3.1%

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $65.77 and last traded at $65.84. 441,260 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,251,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.30.

ONEOK Stock Down 2.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.78 and its 200 day moving average is $63.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,239,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,728,011,000 after purchasing an additional 475,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,164,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,840,640,000 after buying an additional 339,036 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 118,109.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,363,000 after buying an additional 22,543,516 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,598,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,512,000 after buying an additional 183,626 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,441,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,309,000 after buying an additional 936,550 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

