OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, an increase of 5,025.0% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OneSoft Solutions Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:OSSIF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 94,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,713. OneSoft Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.33.

Get OneSoft Solutions alerts:

About OneSoft Solutions

(Get Rating)

See Also

OneSoft Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It develops software technology and products that have licensed software applications to operate on the Microsoft Cloud using Microsoft Business Intelligence software and Microsoft Azure Data Sciences functionality including Machine Learning and Predictive Analytics.

Receive News & Ratings for OneSoft Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSoft Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.