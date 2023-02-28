oOh!media Limited (ASX:OML) Plans Final Dividend of $0.03

oOh!media Limited (ASX:OML – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.86, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
