Orbit Chain (ORC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $809,846.60

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Over the last week, Orbit Chain has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Orbit Chain token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000512 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbit Chain has a market capitalization of $75.99 million and $809,846.60 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain’s launch date was June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 952,770,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 631,431,545 tokens. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).

Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

