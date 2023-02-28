O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 110.6% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 4,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.2% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 60.2% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $845.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.91. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $873.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $824.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $787.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $859.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,550.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.