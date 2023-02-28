Organigram (TSE:OGI) Price Target Lowered to C$1.80 at Jefferies Financial Group

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from C$2.00 to C$1.80 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 69.81% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OGI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Organigram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Organigram from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.03.
Organigram Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of TSE OGI traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.06. 241,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,523. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$332.69 million, a P/E ratio of -52.50, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.39. Organigram has a twelve month low of C$0.96 and a twelve month high of C$2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.71.
Organigram Company Profile
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.
