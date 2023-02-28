Organigram (TSE:OGI) Price Target Lowered to C$1.80 at Jefferies Financial Group

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from C$2.00 to C$1.80 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 69.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OGI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Organigram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Organigram from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.03.

Shares of TSE OGI traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.06. 241,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,523. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$332.69 million, a P/E ratio of -52.50, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.39. Organigram has a twelve month low of C$0.96 and a twelve month high of C$2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.71.

Organigram Company Profile

Organigram ( TSE:OGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). Organigram had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of C$45.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$43.15 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Organigram will post 0.03296 earnings per share for the current year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

