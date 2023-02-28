Origin Energy Limited (ASX:ORG) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.17

Origin Energy Limited (ASX:ORG – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Origin Energy’s previous interim dividend of $0.13.

Origin Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Origin Energy news, insider Joan Withers purchased 3,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$8.00 ($5.41) per share, with a total value of A$31,840.00 ($21,513.51). 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Origin Energy

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas in Australia and internationally. The company operates through, Energy Markets, Integrated Gas, and Corporate segments.

