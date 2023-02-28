Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other research firms have also commented on ORA. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.75.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

ORA traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.39. 372,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.78. Ormat Technologies has a 52-week low of $67.28 and a 52-week high of $101.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORA. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $360,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 57.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,650,385 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $380,541,000 after purchasing an additional 20,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

