Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
Several other research firms have also commented on ORA. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.75.
Ormat Technologies Stock Performance
ORA traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.39. 372,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.78. Ormat Technologies has a 52-week low of $67.28 and a 52-week high of $101.81.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORA. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $360,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 57.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,650,385 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $380,541,000 after purchasing an additional 20,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.
Ormat Technologies Company Profile
Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.
