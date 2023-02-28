Osirium Technologies (LON:OSI) Shares Down 5%

Osirium Technologies PLC (LON:OSI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.75 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.85 ($0.03). Approximately 923,125 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,059,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04).

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,173.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.76.

Osirium Technologies PLC develops and sells cyber security software products in the United Kingdom. The company's products include Privileged Access Security, a solution that controls and protects access to customers' shared applications, services, and devices; and Privileged Access Management, a solution to minimize the risk of security breaches by controlling, securing, and auditing the vital assets in privileged accounts.

