Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.10 billion-$10.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.09 billion. Owens & Minor also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.15-1.65 EPS.

Owens & Minor Trading Down 17.8 %

Shares of NYSE:OMI traded down $3.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.11. 1,145,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,719. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $47.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Owens & Minor from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 67.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 241.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 10.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 29.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 8.2% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter.

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments. The Products and Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

