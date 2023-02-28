Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on PCRX. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.70.

NASDAQ:PCRX traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.99. 754,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,381. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.51. Pacira BioSciences has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $82.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 33.9% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 38.4% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 30.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $387,000.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

