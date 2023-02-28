PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) Short Interest Up 3,074.3% in February

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,200 shares, an increase of 3,074.3% from the January 31st total of 7,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 270,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of PainReform

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PainReform stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned approximately 0.29% of PainReform at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

PainReform Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRFX traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.62. The stock had a trading volume of 9,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,228. PainReform has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.58.

About PainReform

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.

