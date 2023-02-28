Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) CAO Josh D. Paul Sells 1,550 Shares

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $286,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,758,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.0 %

PANW stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $188.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,453,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,077,807. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $213.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,545.07, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $6,910,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $1,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

