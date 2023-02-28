Papa John’s International’s (PZZA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $95.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PZZA. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stephens increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Papa John’s International from $123.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Papa John’s International to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Papa John’s International Price Performance

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $83.69 on Monday. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $111.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $526.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Papa John’s International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 646,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,272,000 after buying an additional 28,783 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 17.7% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 105,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 15,833 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Papa John’s International by 29.6% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,031,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,149,000 after buying an additional 176,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

