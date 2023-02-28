Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.33% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Par Pacific from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.
Shares of PARR stock opened at $28.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.01. Par Pacific has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $28.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.06.
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.
