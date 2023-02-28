Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Sold by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,213 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 194.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 79.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 24.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTEN opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.31. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $20.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.68 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 5.84%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PTEN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.05.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

