Pax Dollar (USDP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.88 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004261 BTC on exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $878.44 million and $1.88 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001041 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00013133 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 878,084,065 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology.Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable.Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis.Why Use Paxos Standard:

* Hold digital assets in USDP to limit exposure to volatility

* Settle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominations

* Move between digital assets with ease and lower fees

* Settle transactions outside of traditional banking hours

* Transact internationally more efficiently”

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.