PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) to Issue $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the energy producer on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st.

PDC Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 8.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PDC Energy to earn $18.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.6%.

PDC Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $68.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.90 and a 200-day moving average of $66.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.52. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.11 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 46.24%. The business’s revenue was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PDC Energy will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $75,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,182,179.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $149,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,409,388.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $75,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,179.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,569,585. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDC Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $108,123,000 after acquiring an additional 849,289 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in PDC Energy by 604.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 883,678 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $56,096,000 after buying an additional 758,163 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,652,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $120,075,000 after buying an additional 625,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,860 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $345,365,000 after buying an additional 561,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,630,146 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $118,478,000 after acquiring an additional 200,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PDCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.33.

PDC Energy Company Profile

Get Rating

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Articles

