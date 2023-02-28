PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Bought by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in PDD were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of PDD by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 245,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,347,000 after acquiring an additional 19,726 shares during the period. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd lifted its stake in PDD by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd now owns 415,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,981,000 after buying an additional 12,468 shares in the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd lifted its stake in PDD by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 2,020,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,891,000 after buying an additional 35,602 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in PDD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in PDD by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 166,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after buying an additional 86,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised their target price on shares of PDD from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of PDD from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PDD from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PDD from $79.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of PDD from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PDD currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

PDD Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of PDD stock opened at $86.00 on Tuesday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $106.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.61.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.49. PDD had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 34.80%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About PDD

PDD Holdings, Inc engages in multinational commerce which owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. Its portfolio includes Pinduoduo, a fresh agriculture platform; and Temu, an online marketplace that connects consumers with sellers, manufactures, and brands. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also

