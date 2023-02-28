Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Acquired by Bares Capital Management Inc.

Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,485,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 201,420 shares during the period. Pegasystems makes up approximately 6.9% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bares Capital Management Inc. owned about 6.67% of Pegasystems worth $176,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth $1,059,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 55.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at $205,000. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total transaction of $78,812.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,458,265.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Pegasystems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Pegasystems from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.20.

Shares of Pegasystems stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,861. Pegasystems Inc. has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $87.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -2.84%.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

