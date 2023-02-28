PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.40.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on PENN Entertainment from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on PENN Entertainment from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $1,317,469.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,266.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $4,923,867.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 604,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,208,353.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $1,317,469.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,266.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PENN Entertainment Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,325,000 after buying an additional 4,000,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,700,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,200,000 after purchasing an additional 354,877 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,776,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PENN Entertainment by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,270,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,448,000 after buying an additional 13,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,178,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,696,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $30.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.23. PENN Entertainment has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $51.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.96 and a 200-day moving average of $32.20.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.20). PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PENN Entertainment will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

