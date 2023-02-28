PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PENN. Truist Financial lifted their price target on PENN Entertainment from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. CBRE Group decreased their target price on PENN Entertainment from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PENN Entertainment from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on PENN Entertainment from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

PENN Entertainment stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.10. 1,542,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,166,091. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.23. PENN Entertainment has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $51.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PENN Entertainment will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $1,317,469.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,266.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $4,923,867.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,527 shares in the company, valued at $18,208,353.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $1,317,469.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,266.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PENN Entertainment

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 1,694.9% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Featured Stories

