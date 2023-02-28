Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target Increased to $303.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $270.00 to $303.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Penumbra from $250.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Penumbra from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Penumbra from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $265.42.

Penumbra Stock Performance

PEN opened at $264.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4,413.67 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $243.94 and a 200-day moving average of $206.92. Penumbra has a 52-week low of $114.86 and a 52-week high of $274.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 5.21.

Insider Transactions at Penumbra

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $221.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.03 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arani Bose sold 5,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.21, for a total transaction of $1,271,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 440,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,020,687.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total transaction of $315,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,631,139.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arani Bose sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.21, for a total transaction of $1,271,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 440,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,020,687.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,787,990. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Penumbra

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 13.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,322,000 after acquiring an additional 453,057 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,266,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 331.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,382,000 after acquiring an additional 246,451 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter worth approximately $35,076,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,206,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

Featured Stories

