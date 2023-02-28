Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has increased its dividend by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEBK opened at $33.26 on Tuesday. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $188.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina ( NASDAQ:PEBK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.82 million for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 19.88%.

In other news, Director William Gregory Terry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,124 shares in the company, valued at $589,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 180.2% in the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 126,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 81,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is the holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of a full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services. Its business includes personal, business, online and mobile banking, personal and business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

