Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.01-$1.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $227.00 million-$233.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $241.62 million. Perficient also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.60-$4.75 EPS.

NASDAQ:PRFT traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,467. Perficient has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $116.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.87 and a 200-day moving average of $71.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Perficient from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. National Alliance Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Perficient from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Perficient presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.25.

In other news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRFT. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Perficient by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Perficient by 198.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,043 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Perficient by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,089 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Perficient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Perficient by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,282 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

